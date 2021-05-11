Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Lifted Dubai municipalityThe beaches are ready to receive their visitors within days Eid al-FitrIt also intensified its inspection campaigns and applied the highest levels of security and safety on all public beaches, approved by international bodies, by providing an integrated rescue and safety system, which included building and equipping modern marine rescue units, in accordance with the best international standards and practices applied in this field, and providing 38 Rescue platform, including 11 main and 27 subsidiary rescue platforms.

It also provided an integrated rescue crew, including lifeguards, trainers and supervisors, totaling approximately 103 people, who were distributed on public beaches.

Dubai Municipality indicated that it supervises the training of lifeguards on a regular basis, and qualifies them to carry out all rescue and first aid operations, and deal with emergency cases, to ensure the safety and security of beach goers.

Dubai Municipality has set general guidelines that must be adhered to, including not swimming after sunset, in order to preserve the safety of the pilgrims, and not to swim in the case of raising the red flag, and to swim with caution in the case of raising the yellow flag, and to abide by the instructions of rescuers, not to swim in the rocks, and not Override marine markers to mark swimming locations.

And she stressed the need to maintain cleanliness, and not to leave or throw waste on the beach, animals are not allowed to the beach, barbecues, campfires, or smoking hookahs are not permitted on the beach.

Dubai Municipality indicated that it is not allowed to sleep and overnight on the beach, and it is not allowed to walk around in swimwear in or outside the beach park, and it is prohibited to take any pictures, and the Dubai Municipality indicated that it is necessary to adhere to wearing swimwear specified in accordance with the customs and culture of the emirate, and the responsibility of children lies with their parents Or the adults accompanying them.