The Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, confirmed that the Ministry of Economy is currently working on developing an integrated program to provide thousands of jobs for national cadres in the tourism sector at the state level, through the Nafees portal, stressing that this program is carried out in cooperation between the Ministry. The Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council, and the Ministries of Education, Human Resources and Emiratisation.

He explained that within the framework of communication between the Ministries of Economy and Education, to link education outputs with the labor market, multiple academic specializations were created in the tourism field, in addition to working to rehabilitate and develop national competencies working in the tourism sector and also wishing to join this sector functionally.

In detail, Al Falasi stressed that the tourism sector worldwide is characterized by its ability to provide many jobs for young people outside the main capitals and cities, pointing out that there are a number of challenges facing the file of Emiratisation in the tourism sector in the country, including the reluctance of many citizens to work in areas of Certain in this sector, especially the field of hospitality, as well as the lack of preference of some to work in a tourist facility for personal reasons, and most importantly, the salaries available in many jobs in this sector are relatively few at the beginning of employment, which is not commensurate with the aspirations of many young people.

The minister said, during his attendance at the Federal National Council session, which was held last Tuesday, to discuss the topic of “the Ministry of Economy’s policy regarding supporting the tourism sector”, that in order to remedy the problem of Emiratisation in the tourism sector, an integrated program is currently being developed in cooperation with the Council for the Competitiveness of Emirati Cadres and the Ministries of Education. And human resources and Emiratisation, to provide thousands of jobs in this vital sector for national cadres, through the Nafes portal.

He added that this program will be implemented in several stages, including addressing the reservations and legacies that many citizens have about working in some professions and tourism sectors, through family and student awareness campaigns, with the presence of various tourism sectors and fields that can be attractive to citizens, such as archaeological, historical, environmental and guidance tourism. In parallel, there is communication between the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Education (the Graduates Department) to inform them of the job specializations that can be made available to national cadres in the tourism sector.

He added that the Ministry of Higher Education has developed multiple academic specializations in the field of tourism, in the context of linking educational outputs with the requirements of the labor market in the country, in addition to working to rehabilitate and develop national competencies working in the tourism sector and also wishing to join this sector functionally.

The minister stated that the ministry has accelerators in the tourism sector under development to provide promising opportunities and facilities to encourage national cadres wishing to establish small and medium companies such as handicrafts, heritage handicrafts, renting means of transportation, and other fields, in cooperation with local tourism authorities that launch initiatives aimed at promoting The travel and tourism sector in the country, and it is also implementing a number of tourism plans and projects that include developing tourism and environmentally friendly destinations, promoting the cultural tourism sector, tourism events, events, festivals and sustainability projects.

