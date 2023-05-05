The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has launched an integrated platform to monitor and manage flexible mobility operations, in cooperation with strategic partners and service providers.

The platform aims to promote sustainable mobility using artificial intelligence technologies, as part of its endeavor to translate driving directions with echo support

The Emirate of Dubai is among the smartest cities in the world, and in implementation of the UAE’s vision to assume a leading position in the field of artificial intelligence globally by 2031.

Hussein Al-Banna, Executive Director of the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at the Authority, said: “This platform is one of the most important initiatives of the unified control center in the Authority, which contributes to improving the level of services and smooth mobility for users, and ensuring security and safety. The platform also contributes to the preparation of technical studies, as well as supporting integration between multiple means of transport, which provides an integrated and smooth journey for users of various means of transport, and guarantees security and safety for all on the roads in the Emirate of Dubai.

He added, “The flexible mobility monitoring and management platform will link the systems of service providers and the systems of the unified control center. In the first phase, five flexible mobility service providers have been linked, including four operators of shared electric scooters, and an operator of shared electric bikes.”

Al-Banna indicated that the shared electric scooter operators operate more than 2,500 electric scooters in 21 regions (11 new regions were expanded in the first quarter of 2023), and they achieved more than one million trips through the shared scooter service during the year 2022. In addition to 1,750 shared bicycles, distributed in 28 regions in the Emirate of Dubai, more than 1.3 million shared bicycle trips were recorded during the year 2022.

Al-Banna stressed the importance of the platform’s role in monitoring and managing the operations of the flexible means of transportation in various regions of the emirate simultaneously, which contributes to improving performance, enhancing traffic safety on the lanes and paths designated for pedestrian and bicycle crossing, and ensuring the extent of adherence to the geographical scope specified for each provider, and the numbers allowed in each. area, monitor speeds, issue alerts in the event of violations, and monitor the rates of use of these means, in a way that supports the system of flexible mobility and the first and last mile, and enhances the emirate’s leading role in the file of artificial intelligence and environmental sustainability.

1750

Shared bicycle distributed in 28 regions in the Emirate of Dubai, which recorded more than 1.3 million trips.