Ihab Al-Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

The Al Dhafra Region Municipality is implementing an integrated plan to protect the breakwaters and eroding beaches in the coasts of Al Dhafra region from erosion and erosion factors, and to preserve the marine environment clean and preserved, according to international standards, as part of the municipality’s efforts to preserve the environment and reduce beach erosion, through the implementation of a set of projects Diverse aims to create rock protection for eroded areas in all cities of the region bordering the sea, with the aim of protecting beaches from erosion as a result of wave movement, and protecting wildlife.

The plan includes a set of different projects, including a project to provide rock protection for the Ladies Club on Delma Island, in addition to other projects that have been implemented on the island, including the project for rock protection for the runway of the island’s airport, protecting it from erosion and erosion, with a length of 674 meters, and a breakwater project behind the Al-Jazeera Hospital with a length of 14 Meters, and a thickness of not less than 1.8 meters, in order to protect the eroded areas of the beach on the island, due to the factors of erosion and erosion.

The thickness of the rock used in the project was more than 1.8 meters, and the average length of the lateral slopes was 14 meters, and the project’s protective wall included a reinforced concrete base 4 meters wide, 60 cm thick, 780 meters long, and a base of reinforced concrete with a width of one meter, and a thickness 60 centimeters, and 378 meters long, in addition to a retaining wall 80 centimeters wide, 2.3 meters high, and 1185 meters long.

Al Dhafra Municipality seeks to implement rock protection projects to protect the breakwaters and eroded beaches in the coasts of the Al Dhafra region from the factors of erosion and erosion, as part of the improvements, development and modernization works for infrastructure projects and services implemented by the municipality, in line with the comprehensive development process in the Al Dhafra region.

In addition to highlighting the aesthetic and touristic side of the beautiful beaches that characterize the city of Delma, and its reflection on the revitalization of the tourist side, especially since Dalma is rich in many tourist attractions, and is famous for its archaeological and heritage monuments.

The municipality is keen to implement many infrastructure development projects, operational and capital projects, in addition to service projects that meet the needs of the population and the requirements of the local community, based on its vision and mission aimed at urban development and integrated transport that enhances the quality of life, and the organization, development and management of urban growth and transportation in an integrated and sustainable manner. By providing pioneering and smart infrastructure, facilities and services for the well-being and happiness of society.