Sharjah (Al Ittihad):

The Khorfakkan Department of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority has started implementing an integrated plan to develop an insurance and protection system for individuals, establishments, production and distribution stations for electricity and water in the city of Khor Fakkan, and all security and safety devices and fire extinguishing equipment have been examined and tested in all sites and facilities of the authority in Khor Fakkan, and the installation and replacement of Fire water pumps in the electricity production and water desalination plant.

Eng. Ahmed Al-Mulla, Director of Khorfakkan Department, explained that the administration is working on implementing the strategic plan to review and develop the protection and safety system in all facilities and stations in Khor Fakkan, after carrying out a thorough study to assess the security and safety systems, indicating that a contract has been signed with a company specialized in the field of security and safety. For a period of 3 years, and during the next phase, new systems will be installed in all facilities and stations, and the agreement includes the company’s supervision of manual and automatic fire extinguishers and their maintenance, which includes 25 sites including (the main office – the power plant and water production – pumping and water distribution stations – Sub-electricity distribution stations – stores – and offices of different departments).

He stressed that the authority uses the latest technologies and human expertise to secure vital installations, stations and electricity networks, and is constantly working to raise the level of readiness and readiness to face any emergency conditions and to prepare for joint training programs to develop the skills of workers, and to raise awareness of ways of dealing during crises and emergency situations.

Al-Mulla explained that the Khorfakkan administration, in cooperation with the company, is working to provide the best insurance and protection systems for individuals and establishments by applying the latest technology, indicating that the advanced insurance and protection system for individuals and establishments includes designs and drawings for fire alarm and extinguishing systems, and there are also security and safety programs for alarm and extinguishing systems. The fires beside the systems of covering fuel tanks in all power stations in the Khorfakkan administration (Khorfakkan, Al-Nahwah and Shees Power Station). It also includes the fuel tanks cover systems in all power stations in the city of Khor Fakkan, which have been provided with a low expansion foam system that is less dense than liquid fuel and therefore it floats On its surface and works to isolate it from the source of oxygen, i.e. air, and thus any fire is extinguished in the fuel tanks, and in addition, a water sprinkler system is installed to cool the tank, and a fire alarm system is installed in the control rooms.