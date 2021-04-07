The Primary Health Care Department in Ajman Medical District distributed integrated medical bags to primary health care centers in Ajman, as part of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection’s interest in providing health services to senior citizens at home.

The director of the department, Dr. Fatima Al-Marzouqi, confirmed that “the initiative is an integrated medical bag equipped with modern medical tools, including a clinical electrocardiogram, eye, ear and temperature screening devices, a blood pressure monitor, and a stethoscope.”

This is one of the services that the Ministry focuses on to provide health services to senior citizens who are disabled in their homes, instead of having to visit health centers, especially in light of the conditions of the spread of the Corona virus, to keep them as much as possible from exposure to disease, and to preserve their health.

The centers to which the bags were distributed included: Mushairef, Al-Hamidiyah, Muzaira, and Manama.

A specialized team (doctor, nurse and laboratory technician) visits patients and provides health care to them.





