Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of Dubai Ports World Group, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of World Trade, said: “The statement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him (may God protect him) Crises create opportunities and management crises destroy gains) an integrated approach to creative and creative work that provides all countries of the world with a roadmap that guides them to the path of progress through developing management and focusing on its role in making economic revival, no matter how severe the crises.

The UAE, through its practical experience, has proven the validity of this saying through the achievements made continuously and the ability to transform crises and challenges into opportunities and achievements, and thanks to the success in anticipating the future early, the UAE was able to achieve a complete transformation towards smart services, and developed the infrastructure for information technology, which enabled the state to transform the challenges of the crisis. Covid-19 points to achievements represented by the great progress made by the e-commerce, information technology and financial services sectors, taking advantage of the development of the country’s capabilities in terms of communications and digital systems, so that the UAE has demonstrated through these achievements that crisis management creates great opportunities, thanks to the wisdom of the wise leadership and its ability to foresee The future, with an accurate vision of all possibilities, enabled us to anticipate crises in advance and manage them efficiently, which turned them into opportunities and achievements, which drives us to build during the next phase on what has been achieved during the crisis period, and we will work in the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation with the utmost our capacity to develop the foreign trade sector to keep pace with the global transformation towards trade, Guided by the impressive results achieved in the state march that celebrates the fifth year N her golden jubilee ».

For his part, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs confirmed that the proactive economic policies adopted by the government in dealing with the repercussions of the Corona Covid-19 pandemic crisis and the supportive economic packages played a positive role in curbing the negative effects of the pandemic on various vital sectors and economic activity, and worked to push The wheel of the national economy, where the UAE economy, unlike many major economies, is experiencing a new phase of growth in various sectors, indicating that with the implementation of government plans approved by the esteemed Council of Ministers and according to the estimates of the UAE Central Bank, the positive growth rates of the national economy will be restored at the end of 2021. With estimates reaching 3.6% in the real non-oil GDP, and rising to 3.9% for the next year. Dubai also recorded an exceptional influx of foreign direct investment during the past year, as it received 455 projects with a total value of 24.7 billion dirhams thanks to wise policies in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

He added, and within this vision, we are working at Dubai Customs to expand the base of commercial exchanges and open new lines to reach the volume of Dubai’s trade to two trillion dirhams, and the department has also established and launched a cross-border e-commerce platform to make Dubai a major center in this vital sector and attract e-commerce and logistical companies to establish regional centers. In Dubai, where the size of the e-commerce market in the UAE is expected to reach about 100 billion dirhams during the next year.