The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance ruled to compel a former employee of an insurance company to pay the company 69,700 dirhams, the value of the customers’ contributions he embezzled, and compensation for litigation expenses incurred by the company, after the accused was convicted of criminal breach of trust, embezzlement and squandering of money.

In detail, an insurance company filed a lawsuit, in which it demanded that a former employee be obligated to pay her 99,730 dirhams, indicating that the defendant worked for it as an employee in the customer service department, and was responsible for renewing health insurance cards for clients, and seized for himself 46 thousand And 700 dirhams, and he did not deposit it in the company’s account, the criminal case was released from him, charges of embezzlement and treason of funds were charged against him, and the civil case was referred to the court.

The court affirmed that the articles of the Civil Transactions Law stipulate that no one is permitted to take someone else’s money without a legitimate reason, and if he takes it, he must return it, noting that the court has proven to convict the defendant in the criminal judgment of one month imprisonment and obligate him to pay expenses, and in the civil case to accept it in form and in the matter. By referring the civil case to the competent court.

The court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 64,000 dirhams and obliging him to compensate the plaintiff with an amount of 5000 dirhams for all material and moral damages, and obligating him to pay fees.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

