An insurance company appealed a decision issued by the main Dubai Committee for Settlement and Resolution of Insurance Disputes, obliging the company to pay an amount of 174 thousand dirhams in compensation to the owner of a car that was involved in an accident.

The insurance company stated in a memorandum submitted to the Dubai Civil Court of First Instance that the accident was premeditated by the defendant, the “vehicle owner,” and that the car was not worthy of the amount that was awarded to its owner.

After examining the case, the court ruled to reject the insurance company’s appeal against the decision of the Dispute Settlement and Resolution Committee, and upheld its obligation to pay the amount.

In detail, the Dubai Civil Court considered an appeal filed by an insurance company against a decision issued by the Dubai Committee for Settlement and Resolution of Insurance Disputes, on the basis that the defendant woman submitted a complaint to the committee demanding 180 thousand dirhams, the value of the insurance agreed upon in the insurance document, and obliging the company to pay the expenses. After the car was in an accident.

The car owner resorted to the Insurance Committee, after the company that insured the car with comprehensive insurance refused to pay the amount listed in the insurance document, and the committee reached a decision obliging the company to pay the amount of 174 thousand and 484 dirhams to the complainant.

The insurance company stated in its appeal against the committee’s decision that the decision was in violation of the law and violated the company’s fundamental defense, which resulted in an overestimation of the value of compensation.

She claimed that the accident was premeditated by the car’s owner, according to the expert report, which concluded that the damage to the two cars that collided was not proportional to the main cause of the accident.

It stated that the advisory report concluded that the circumstances of the accident and the manner of its occurrence were illogical and unconvincing, which suggests the opinion that there was an exaggeration in the insurance value of the car that was responsible in the first place.

The plaintiff company stated that the market value of the vehicle that caused the accident was 75 thousand dirhams, and it decreased after the accident to 12 thousand and 500 dirhams and does not represent a loss to its owner, which makes it likely that the accident was fabricated by both parties, in order to unlawfully steal the insurance company’s money. The company demanded primarily to reject the car owner’s complaint for lack of validity and proof, and as a precaution, without acknowledging liability, by limiting the amount of compensation due to the complainant to the amount of 75 thousand dirhams only, the market value of the vehicle, while obliging the defendant to transport the wreckage, and requiring her to pay fees and expenses.

For her part, the owner of the defendant vehicle appeared and submitted a memorandum, in which she requested that the original lawsuit be rejected for lack of validity and validity, and that the company be obligated to pay the amount that the Insurance Dispute Settlement and Resolution Committee decided, 174 thousand and 500 dirhams, in addition to the legal interest of 12% of the value of the claimed amount from the date Entitlement and until payment. It also requested the assignment of an engineering expert from the Ministry of Justice experts in reserve.

In turn, after considering the memorandums of both parties, the court stated that with regard to the defense memorandum of the defendant, the owner of the car, she did not deviate from supporting the contested decision, and did not request otherwise, and therefore the court refrained from examining the form and substance.

Regarding the subject of the appeal, she indicated that, according to the Insurance Authority’s Board of Directors’ Resolution No. 33 of 2019 regarding insurance dispute settlement and resolution committees, the committee may allow the parties to the dispute to submit any new documents that were not attached to the complaint, based on an excuse it accepts. The committee, if it deems that the documents are necessary to decide the dispute.

She explained that the trial court has full authority to collect and understand the reality in the case, evaluate the evidence and documents, take what it is comfortable with, and discard anything else.

She pointed out that what is clear to the court from reviewing the papers is that the contested decision is considered sufficiently reasoned, fulfilled the factual and legal elements, and reached a correct result. It then ruled to accept the appeal in form, reject it in substance, and uphold the insurance committee’s decision in the interest of the car’s owner.