Bars and restaurants welcome the easing of restrictions and trust that the authorities will continue to open their hands Customers enjoy their dinner at La Pequena Taberna restaurant in Murcia last night. / VICENTE VICÉNS / AGM DANIEL VIDAL Thursday, April 15, 2021, 02:33



“A respite, but not enough.” This is how many hoteliers define the latest measures adopted in the Region of Murcia with the aim of easing the restrictions imposed to fight the pandemic, mainly in bars and restaurants. Reduce the curfew –from 23 to 6 hours– and increase the number of diners abroad