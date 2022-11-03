Unexpectedly, the historic Spanish soccer player, Gerard Piquéannounced his retirement from the courts through a statement on his official social networks this Thursday, November 3.
So the Blaugrana defender will play this Saturday, November 5, the last game of his career against Almeria on the corresponding day 13 of the 2022/23 La Liga season, that is to say, this season will not end and he will hang up his boots on the team of his loves at 35 years old and after 14.5 seasons.
The reasons for which he made this decision will be many and quite complex, surely he had already contemplated this decision in case Barça did not continue in the Champions League, among other factors, but his premature departure in the middle of the campaign suggests that he already he was annoyed, wanting to start other projects or otherwise, there are internal problems in the club that have overcome him.
And it is that, in addition, his controversial personal environment has attracted a lot of attention in recent months, since his separation from the mother of his children, his new relationship, the rumors that surrounded him in the Blaugrana dressing room about his relationship with Xavi and the institution, among other things would have been the trigger.
I touch on these points derived from the curious retirement before the recess period for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and that has also made me think that the coaching staff headed by Xavi Hernandez They would have told him that he would not be taken into account for the second semester of the course and before having to play for another club he has decided to opt for retirement.
In short, we may know the official version later or it may have simply been a decision without much trouble and he only wanted to close a cycle as he expressed in his video.
In the end, we have to witness the retirement of more than one transcendental footballer in modern times, but it is not a farewell but a see you soon, because he himself has sentenced him and will return, surely because he will have in mind being a director of the club in the future as Rumors have indicated that we will not stop hearing about him, knowing his extravagance and ability to be on everyone’s lips.
From La Masía and although he was unable to debut with the team, as he was first part of Manchester United and the Royal Saragossahis Blaugrana love is unique and genuine.
Gerard Piqué He hangs up his boots after 18.5 seasons as a professional, he will do so with 616 games as a culé, 52 goals and seven assists.
In addition, he ends with an enviable record of 36 trophies, including eight league titles, four Champions Leagues, among other titles with Manchester United and the Spanish national team.
