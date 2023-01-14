Haller, who was born in Paris, began his return to the green rectangle after a period of stopping treatment for testicular cancer, by playing a few minutes in the friendly victory over Fortuna Dusseldorf 5-1, on Tuesday, noting that he entered in the 73rd minute without succeeding in scoring.

However, things were different for the international striker against Basel, after he participated after the end of the first half, which saw his team lead 3-0, to open his scoring tally from a penalty kick in the 81st minute, after a mistake on fellow American winger Gio Reina inside the area.

Haller added his second personal goal after 5 minutes, following a cross from Julian Brandt, before completing his hat-trick two minutes later after playing from a corner kick.

Haller, 28, joined Dortmund in the summer of last year from Ajax Amsterdam to compensate for the departure of the Norwegian giant Erling Haaland to Manchester City, but he did not play any match in the yellow and black shirt, as he was diagnosed with testicular cancer last July, just days later. of signing the contract.

The player underwent two operations and four sessions of chemotherapy.

Dortmund, who ranks sixth in the Bundesliga after 15 stages, will resume its season at home against Augsburg on January 22.