Highlights: The inspector of Jharkhand was riding a stolen bullet from Bihar

SMS on bike owner’s mobile opened the secret

Dumka’s henchman was roaming on a stolen bullet motorcycle

Bike seized, accused suspended

Shiv Shankar Chaudhary, Dumka:

A bullet motorcycle stolen by a man from Patna, the capital of Bihar, is stolen. For 5 years, that bullet is not even known. Suddenly one day an SMS comes on the victim’s mobile and it is learned that a policeman from Dumka, Jharkhand is riding his bullet. Mr. Daroga has now been suspended.

This is the whole matter

A bullet motorcycle of Diwakar Kumar, a resident of Shri Krishnapuri police station area of ​​Patna, was stolen from Patna in the year 2015 itself. He lodged a complaint in this regard at Srikrishnapuri police station in Patna. After 5 years, he had agreed that his bullet would no longer be received. But suddenly on 23 December 2020 at around 6.30 pm, an SMS came on his mobile, after reading that he came to know that his bullet motorcycle is in Dumka.

SMS revealed the secret of stolen bullet

Actually, a message came on Diwakar’s mobile from Bullet Showroom on Dumka-Bhagalpur Road. It was written in it that his bullet has been serviced and he can take his bike by paying. According to Diwakar, when he called the toll-free number in the message, he got full information about it. On asking, the staff of Bullet Showroom said that a police officer named Akhlaq Khan of Dumka Mufassil police station had brought the bullet and given it to the showroom to serve.

After this, the owner of the bullet, Diwakar, informed the case of Srikrishnapuri police station in Patna and requested to contact the Dumka police. Here, ASI Akhlaq Khan of Muftasil police station reached the showroom on Wednesday evening and after paying the servicing charge went away with the bullet. But after the case came to light, the police seized the stolen bullet from Patna on Thursday.

Accused daroga suspended

According to Dumka SP Ambar Lakra, after receiving information about the case, a stolen bullet motorcycle was recovered from Patna and ASI Akhlaq Khan, posted at Dumka Muftasil police station, was found prima facie guilty of possessing a stolen bike with immediate effect. Has been suspended. The responsibility of investigating the entire case has been entrusted to the Inspector-cum-Police Station Incharge Devbrata Poddar. Appropriate legal action will also be taken after investigation.