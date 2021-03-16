Today, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Quality Council, carried out an inspection campaign on mobile restaurants and fast food and beverage vending machines in the Al Hudayriat Island beach area in Abu Dhabi, to ensure their compliance with health and food safety requirements. Safe for all consumers in the emirate.

The inspection campaign was accompanied by the mobile food laboratory of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, where the laboratory team took random samples of foods and beverages provided by these mobile restaurants to examine them and verify their safety and compliance with health and food safety requirements. The campaign also focused on ensuring that food and beverage vending vehicles adhere to Rapid application of health and food safety requirements.

During the campaign, food handlers were educated on best practices to ensure the application of health and food safety standards in terms of heat treatment of food, the tracking and recovery system upon receipt of raw materials, the process of proper storage of foodstuffs at appropriate temperatures, in addition to ensuring the safety of handling areas, preparation, packaging and safe methods. To prepare and prepare food, down to the way it is presented to consumers.

The campaign also focused on following up on the commitment of food handlers in these vehicles to apply health requirements and circulars for precautionary measures regarding the prevention of (Covid-19) virus and prevent its spread, with the aim of reaching the highest levels of food safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, such as dealing with foodstuffs in the right ways. The importance of preserving Health and personal hygiene for food dealers, attention to washing hands, in addition to the commitment to wear head coverings and gloves, and to adhere to the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Director of Communication and Community Service at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Dr. Muhammad Salman Al Hammadi, said: “The authority is keen to organize campaigns and periodic visits on an ongoing basis to control misconceptions and ensure the implementation of health and food safety requirements for all food establishments in the emirate, including mobile vehicles for the sale of fast food and drinks. The authority’s inspectors educate food handlers and consumers alike, and provide health guidance and guidance to workers in all stages of the food handling chain from receiving, storing, preparing, preparing, cooking, preserving and serving food, in addition to raising awareness about the potential risks resulting from wrong behaviors and practices in dealing. With food and foods inside the facility. “

Al Hammadi added: “The current inspection campaign represents a quantum leap to ensure the rapid and immediate verification of the safety of food prepared in these facilities, as the mobile laboratory has been utilized to examine random samples of food immediately, as the authority’s inspectors took random samples to ensure the safety of food products and examined them in the laboratory.” The mobile of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, which accompanied the campaign, praising the efforts of the Quality and Conformity Council and its relentless pursuit of launching quality initiatives that would enhance the quality of goods and products circulating in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Director of Communication and Marketing at the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, Muhammad Al-Mansoori, said: “The service of providing nutritional checks in the field through the mobile laboratory was launched in support of its partners from the regulatory authorities and catering companies, to ensure the safety of food products and to contribute to discovering foods that do not conform to specifications in a faster and faster time. Site”.

Al-Mansoori added that the mobile laboratory is a means by the Council to provide its services of examining products in different sites as part of its plan in cooperation with the regulatory authorities, with the aim of improving the quality of life, safety and community happiness in the emirate, and the mobile laboratory will provide examination services for various microbiological analyzes, which are important indicators to identify its validity Food provided and perishable quickly, as examination services are provided in the mobile laboratory by national technical cadres specialized in the field of microbiological analyzes, using the latest technologies and analytical devices.





