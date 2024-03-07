The Dutch Labor Inspectorate raided twelve fast-food restaurants throughout the country during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday. The target are cleaners who, whether illegally or illegally, work late nights for pitiful wages. Several illegal employees were found. The AD was watching. “They are victims. But they often don't realize that.”
#insight #harsh #world #exploitation #fast #food #chains #washing #dishes #euro #hour
Monetary Policy | The head of the US central bank: The Fed will soon dare to start lowering interest rates
Governor Jerome Powell's comments confirm analyst estimates that the central bank will begin lowering key interest rates this year.of the...
Leave a Reply