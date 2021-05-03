Fable’s next game is easily one of the most anticipated on Xbox Series X | S, but the info on new details of Fable 4 it is still quite scarce at this time. However, Xbox expert Shpeshal Ed has provided some possible new details about the game. On the Xbox Era forums, Shpeshal Ed wrote that while the game will not be an MMO, it will have some kind of online component, possibly in the form of a co-op.
If true, this could be a huge relief to fans who have long been waiting for not only a new entry in the series that is closer to the original games, but also new details from Fable 4. Shpeshal Ed has proven to be a reliable source in the past, but this time it doesn’t seem to speak with much confidence. What’s more, video game development is also a very long process and many plans can change throughout the process.
Fable would have its own Engine
Concept image of Fable made by fans
An insider reveals new details of Fable 4
Last August, developer Playground Games revealed job listings for various positions related to the game, including lead writer, lead game designer, and more. That would seem to indicate that development is in the early stages. Of course, Fable III was released more than a decade ago, so fans of the series are used to waiting between series entries, as well as new details from Fable 4 that would already be in development.
The next Fable series entry was officially revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase June of last year. Soon after, rumors began circulating about new details for Fable 4, including that the game was an MMO. Those rumors may now be debunked, but it’s impossible to say for sure. The game’s teaser was very brief and did not include anything clear about the future of the game. We will have to wait to see if Shpeshal ed he was right.
