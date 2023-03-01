The research group “Smart Sustainable Cities (S2C)”, affiliated with the Center for Cybersecurity Research and Data Analysis, participated in a group of innovative research projects, in cooperation with the University of Dubai, Qatar University, and Harokopio University in Athens, coinciding with the month of innovation, with the aim of opening areas of cooperation and partnership between these Research group, industry sector, departments, governmental and private agencies.

Digital health is one of the most important researches that the “Smart Sustainable Cities” research group is working on, where digital health applications were presented, including a system for detecting asthma attacks using thermal imaging and electrocardiogram (ECG) signals, which aims to detect the onset of asthma attacks from During infrared analysis, ECG signals are analyzed for asthmatic patients who are being monitored in health care centers.

Another research presented the virtualization of violence for safer smart cities, as it aims to address the challenges of major cities in the safety and health of society, during which videos were shown in a virtual manner that simulates real-world scenarios, and it is also used for artificial generation of the data set followed by labeling Automatic image and drawing of surrounding boxes, and this research is more diverse and accurate to detect violence using smart monitoring systems, which helps to achieve safer smart cities. Another project presented systems for achieving energy efficiency at the level of home and sports facilities. These systems include two research projects, one of which targets the continuous development of energy rationing through data collection and artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze big data. In this research, artificial intelligence technologies were developed, tested and employed. To improve energy efficiency at the household level by automatically processing consumption behavior at the appliance level, and creating personalized recommendations using high-performance computing platforms.

It can also greatly benefit urban living standards through artificial intelligence recommendations, and data visualization innovations, and thus can contribute to sustainable development, economic growth, and the development of sustainable cities.