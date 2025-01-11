An image of the team of this startup born in the province of Toledo

The Toledo startup Abastores has created a marketplace that leverages technology to introduce agility and transparency in this market

Transparency and digitalization have become two great meters of progress in all sectors, reflecting the degree of modernization and capacity to adapt of companies and markets. However, sectors such as agriculture, traditionally more conservative and fragmented, face greater…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only