Dubai (WAM)

DEWA has developed an innovative solution that allows customers of determination with hearing disabilities who use audio or cochlear devices to use the automated audio system, to be present remotely through mobile video chat screens, to communicate with employees of customer happiness efficiently and easily. The new system improves the quality of sound, making it easier for people of determination with a hearing impairment to easily access information and services.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, affirmed the authority’s commitment to providing a positive environment that stimulates the creation of new solutions and services that contribute to strengthening the authority’s position as one of the leading service institutions around the world, and achieving its vision of being a global leader in sustainable and innovative.

His Excellency also stressed the importance that the authority attaches to the people of determination and its keenness to develop all its facilities and smart services to suit their requirements, as it had rehabilitated all its buildings and facilities at the beginning of 2020 according to the Dubai Code of 100% Qualified Environment. “We provide people of determination with inclusive and value-added services that ensure easy access to all the authority’s services, whether smart services or at the level of customer happiness centers, in line with the directions launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.” May God protect him ”, with the aim of creating an inclusive society free of barriers that guarantees empowerment and a decent life for people of determination and their families, and the“ My Community… A Place for All ”initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.