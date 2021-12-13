In the United States, an innocent man was officially recognized as illegally convicted after serving 20 years behind bars and spending another ten years seeking to recognize the actions of the investigation as erroneous. About it informs WDTN-TV.

Dean Gillespie was sentenced to 56 years in prison with the right to petition for parole 22 years later in 1991. The man was accused of three rapes, kidnapping and robbery. These crimes were committed in 1988.

In 2011, Gillespie was released from prison after a court ruled that his case was flawed. It turned out that the verdict was passed only on the basis that one of the victims allegedly recognized Gillespie from a photograph two years after the crime. At the same time, information was hidden from the jury that the man did not fit the original description of the offender in terms of height and other physical parameters. In addition, the prosecution had no evidence other than the victim’s testimony.

In 2017, Gillespie was found not guilty, and in December 2021 it was officially announced that the man had been convicted illegally. He can now claim multimillion-dollar compensation from the state. For each year behind bars, he can receive at least $ 40,330 (almost three million rubles). In addition, the man should be compensated for the salary not received during the time of imprisonment, the costs of lawyers and other expenses.

“Money will not help me, will not bring back lost years, will not relieve me of the PTSD that I have received over the years,” said 56-year-old Gillespie. Now the man intends to start helping other prisoners, who, like him, were illegally convicted and are still behind bars.

Earlier it was reported that another former US prisoner was found unlawfully convicted and received large compensation. 51-year-old Andy Bolden spent almost 23 years behind bars.