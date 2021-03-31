A resident of the American city of Nashville, Tennessee, served seven years in prison on charges of a crime that he did not commit, and was released after a retrial. This is reported by the website of the News Channel 5 TV channel.

William Arnold was sentenced to 25 years in prison after the boy he taught told his mother that he had had a sexual relationship with a man named William. The woman told the police that it was allegedly Arnold.

The man insisted on his innocence. In 2020, a state court of appeals reviewed his case and ruled that the charge was wrong.

As a result, it turned out that there was another William in the child’s life – a teenager and a family friend. Later, this man confessed to the crime.

Now Arnold is demanding compensation from the state authorities for years spent behind bars. He is still getting used to living in freedom and intends to ensure that no one else finds himself in a similar situation.

The American filed a 1,000-page complaint with the Parole Board. In it, he demanded recognition of rehabilitation.

“This will mean that the state of Tennessee has hurt me, and now officially must take responsibility for what happened. This is very important because I can imagine how many men and women have gone through a similar process, and they cannot achieve a similar process, ”he said.

Arnold also filed complaints against two assistant district attorneys who were involved in the trial – Allegra Walker and Sharon Reddick.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the American city of Grenada, Mississippi, served more than 20 years in prison on erroneous charges and got married a year after his release. As a result of the review of the case, all charges against the man were dropped.