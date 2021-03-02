An innocent kiss almost killed a one-year-old child from the English city of Redcar, North Yorkshire. The story of a girl named Teddy was told by her mother to Teesside Live.

In early February, 24-year-old Zoe Picknett noticed unusual symptoms in a child. “Her palms and feet were blue and icy, and her body was red and hot,” said the Englishwoman. She decided that the girl had the flu and took her to the hospital.

The doctors said that Teddy was fine and sent Picknett home. After a few days, the child stopped eating and drinking, was constantly sleeping and behaved very sluggishly. The mother called the family doctor, and a paramedic team was sent to her home. They examined the girls and said that everything was fine with her.

The Englishwoman did not believe them and took Teddy to the hospital. After a cursory examination, they were immediately sent to the ward. “I thought she’d be given an antibiotic at night and she’ll be well in the morning,” Picknett recalls. However, the doctors said that the child had paralysis of the left side of the body, sent him for a CT scan and found that the girl had an intracerebral hemorrhage.

The child was immediately transferred to a better equipped hospital, where he was placed in intensive care. Doctors determined that the girl had a stroke and temporarily lost the ability to speak. Teddy had been in the hospital for more than four weeks and doctors told her mother that if she had asked for help at least an hour later, the girl could have died. The child is planned to be discharged in the near future, the doctors hope that she will fully recover.

As it turned out, herpes was the cause of the stroke. “And it all happened because she was kissed by someone who had a cold on their lips! I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy either, ”Picknett admitted.

Herpes simplex virus is not harmful to adults, but it can harm infants and young children, as well as people with weakened immune systems. In infants, herpes symptoms, in addition to a rash, include fluctuations in body temperature, drowsiness, convulsions, and difficulty breathing. If you do not start treatment on time, death is possible.