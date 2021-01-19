Campos del Río prison. / Guillermo Carrión / AGM THE TRUTH MURCIA. Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 02:00



A 48-year-old prison inmate at Campos del Río died yesterday trapped by the door of her cell. The events occurred around 8:00 p.m., according to sources from penitentiary institutions, when, like every night, the cells were closed. The inmates were already inside when the automatic lock was activated and the doors were closing when the dead woman pulled out half her body to give the inmate in the adjoining cell a lighter. The door was then closed, trapping the woman.

The same sources clarify that the automatic doors of the standard centers have a mechanism (pressure switch) that releases the door when it is closing if it encounters an obstacle (similar to the mechanism of elevators). Apparently in this case the system did not work. The officer in charge, upon hearing the screams, saw what was happening on the cameras and immediately proceeded to open all the doors, opening all except that one. Several officials transferred the inmate to the infirmary without being able to do anything to save her life.