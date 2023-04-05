With traces of violencea woman was found lifeless inside a rehabilitation center the day she was to be discharged.

The events occurred in theexhibit” Recovery House Reborn AC according information of the Tonala police stationin Jalisco.

The woman of approximately 26 years was going to be discharged for him legal representative of the “exhibit”, but he heard how he shouted in the distance.

The man sent another 15-year-old inmate to “reassure her” according to the information provided by the Tonalá uniforms.

“When they went up to the bedroom, locate the now deceased unconscious and held by the hands with some ragsso they immediately went to the green Cross”.

Upon arrival at the medical services in the Colonia Centro de Tonalathe woman no longer had vital signs.

In addition, they located the traces of “moorings” on the upper extremities.

The authorities commanded and conducted the Public Ministry due to the woman’s injuries.

The MP indicated the detention of a minor Martha N, only 15 years old for her alleged responsibility for the facts.

They made it available to the Public Ministry Agency attached to the area of ​​Adolescents in Conflict with the Law.