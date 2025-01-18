The scenes that took place this Saturday at the Astún ski resort, in the Huesca Pyrenees, after the chairlift fell, were ones of panic among the injured and witnesses to the event, which left several injured, two of them serious.

One of the minor injuries has been Maria Morenowho made statements to the RTVE 24 Hours channel: “I was with my father in one of the chairs, almost at the top, and suddenly we heard a bang, a sound and we went straight to the ground, inside the chair “We’ve bounced up and down about five times and our backs are quite sore, with bruises.”

“There were people who fell from chairs, who started bleeding from their mouths, there were two girls who They were completely upside down.with their skis up and their heads down, and until someone came to rescue them, 40 minutes or more passed like this,” said the young woman.

“The truth is that we have been very afraid because we did not know to what extent the impact was going to be strong or the injury serious, But thank God, my father and I are fine, we were able to get out of the chair and ski down to meet our brother,” he added.

Asked about the circumstances of the accident, María Moreno said: “I know that the cylinder that spins up has fallen of the cable, which holds the cable, has fallen to the ground and the cable has lost all tension”,

“At the bollard where we were, the cable completely came off the rails, so we went straight to the ground, and then I know that at the beginning of the climb there were people who the ski lift has fallen on top of him and they must be very serious, because the chair has given them a direct impact,” added the witness.

“There are people who were hanging from the chair upside down, that is, the chair must have turned around and they have been left hanging upside down,” the young woman added when asked by TVE.

Regarding her condition, the young woman admitted to her and her father “both of our necks hurt and I have a blow on the arm, It won’t be anything serious. “We have been cared for, but above all they are caring for the serious ones.”

The young woman explained that there were many people at the time of the accident: “Yes, all the chairs were occupied, there were people who stayed in the chairs, others fell or jumped. There were people in chairs and on the floor There was a lot of slope and There have been people who have rolled down several meters down”.

Regarding the moments after the event, María Moreno has said that “We have been waiting for about 40 minutes for help to arrive. “The ski instructors who were nearby arrived first, and before the motorcycles arrived we got off and then several helicopters, a lot of ambulances, arrived quite quickly, about an hour after the accident.”

“I don’t know exactly if there are people left on the chairs but I suppose so, because now they are taking care of the serious people and the people in the chairs to whom nothing happens. It will take hours to rescue them“concluded the young woman.