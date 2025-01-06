a man has been injured after an ox stampede which occurred this Saturday, January 4, during the parade of the Three Wise Men in the town of Arenas de San Pedro, in Ávila.

The screams of the attendees and the roar of the firecrackers scared the animals, which were participating in the parade. The shepherds could not control the animalswho at that time were passing through Triste Condesa Avenue, and one of them suffered an injury to his arm.

The oxen abandoned the procession among the public and the man had to be evacuated by ambulance. No more injuries have been reported in this parade, which was brought forward to Saturday afternoon due to the forecast of rain for the night of January 5.

Opposition reactions

The socialist spokesperson in the Provincial Council and PSOE councilor in the Arenas de San Pedro City Council, María del Carmen Iglesias, has criticized the management of the PP, which is in charge of the council. “Pride and that feeling of impunity that the Arenas de San Pedro government team has could be fatal. Luckily, it wasn’t like that,” he wrote in X.

The spokesperson for the Socialist group in the Arenense town hall, Felipe Lozano Bettero, has assured in a press release that “the law must be fulfilled”, after the mayor Juan Carlos Sánchez Mesón had “the great idea of ​​bypassing the Animal Protection Law.” In addition, he has asked that “responsibilities be cleared” for the hiring of these oxen for the parade.