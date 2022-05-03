Culiacán Sinaloa.- This Monday, May 2, a motorcyclist was injured when colliding with a truck in the Antonio Corro neighborhood, in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The events occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. when a motorcycle accident was reported on the streets of Mina de Copala and Presidente Díaz Ordaz.

Immediately, road safety agents and volunteer paramedics from the Gerum group attended a man identified as Felix “N” 36 years old what was hit on his red Italika motorcycle by a Nissan Frontier pickup gray driven by a woman.

The data indicates that it was when the motorcyclist was traveling from south to north along Presidente Díaz Ordaz avenue and upon reaching said interior, he was hit by the previously sealed truck.

Minutes later, paramedics from the Red Cross arrived and took him to a hospital. The road agents raised the legal part of the facts.