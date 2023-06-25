Sunday, June 25, 2023, 2:08 p.m.



Firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Service (SEIS) of the Cartagena City Council have rescued a cyclist who has suffered a fall in Casas de Tallante, between Rambla del Cañar and Rambla de Carrillar, in the municipality of Cartagena.

The ‘1-1-2’ Emergency Coordination Center received a call, at 10:17 a.m., reporting the fall of a 57-year-old man while cycling in Casas de Tallante, between Rambla del Cañar and Rambla de Carrillar in the municipality of city ​​of Cartagena.

Firefighters from the Cartagena City Council Fire Fighting and Rescue Service, a Cartagena Local Police patrol and an ambulance from the Emergency and Primary Care Service of the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 have traveled to the place.

The firefighters have met a partner of the injured person to guide them to the area where the injured cyclist was. Once there, the injured person was evacuated in a light vehicle to the ambulance, with a doctor and a nurse.

Finally, the health personnel treat the injured cyclist ‘in situ’ and, once stabilized, they transfer him by ambulance to the Hospital de Santa Lucía in Cartagena.