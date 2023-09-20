The future service of some 12.5 million clients of Tigo-UNE, the third mobile telephone company in Colombia, depends on a recapitalization of 150 million dollars. That is the key figure to keep afloat a company whose financial crisis has worsened after making billion-dollar investments to expand its operating capacity since 2014. The drastic increase in money prices as a result of the pandemic has limited the company’s capacity. operator to meet its credit obligations. Also the modest overall results.

Last Friday, the board of directors of Tigo-UNE rejected a new formula to put some 208 million shares of the company on sale with the aim of collecting 602,987 million pesos to help plug the hole. The political goings-on in Medellín, where the company is based, have been an insurmountable obstacle. The proposal has been labeled “unilateral” by the Mayor’s Office of Daniel Quintero, who has implied that it is a new proposal from Milicom, the Swedish telecommunications company that owns 50% of Tigo-UNE, to take over almost all shares.

An issue complicated by friction between the two owners. Even more so if the contradictions of the mayor of Medellín are taken into account. Quintero seems, at times, to defend the participation of the municipality under his control in the operator. In others he retracts his opinion and expresses his discouragement in prolonging the participation of Empresas Públicas de Medellín (EPM), the public company that owns the remaining 49.99% of the company, in a business that has shown red numbers in the last two years. .

The latest maneuver of the foreign firm, more transparent in its task of preventing the operator from entering into a restructuring process, proposed paying the entire 150 million dollars, in exchange for increasing its shareholding in Tigo-UNE. To make everything more complex, the discussion fell into a dead end: how were the shares of a business going to be valued in its lowest hours? The newspaper The Colombian, from Medellín, titled: EPM would only remain with 2% of Tigo.

The majority of experts agree that the work of political control by Mayor Quintero, as well as the Medellín Council, responsible for monitoring the fate of a society with public participation, has been insufficient. With minimal levels of approval, Quintero has opted for accusations and statements loaded with political overtones on the eve of regional elections.

If its initial objective was to withdraw the public resources invested in Tigo-UNE, some sources close to the business repeat, its verbal excesses have only managed to overshadow the future of a faltering company. The growing mistrust between the parties has pushed the Colombian Government to intervene, without much success, to alleviate tensions and bring the parties closer. What did the city of Medellín do all this time? When did you raise your hand to ask for help? When did you complain about the business plan? These are some of the questions asked by engineer Marc Eichmann, former president of UNE.

The business merger between EPM and Milicom, an investment fund with financial headquarters in Luxembourg, was executed in 2014. The statutes of that union established that the foreign partner would be in charge of managing the business and therefore be in charge of operational decisions. from day to day. “It was a normal condition,” explains Marc Eichmann, “because it was not logical for EPM, an expert in energy issues, to be in charge of a telecommunications market that works in a totally different way.”

Although the global outlook for the mobile phone business is not encouraging, Eichmann knows in detail the gross operating profits (Ebitda) of Tigo-UNE since 2014. That is why he concedes that, despite not being buoyant, the company does produce money: “What happens is that the figures have been misinterpreted by political interests. But let’s put things in context: this is a temporary problem, of a specific debt in time, which overflowed because interest rates skyrocketed. Today a corporate loan is at 18%, five percentage points above the Reference Banking Indicator.”

The Minister of Technologies, Mauricio Lizcano, summarizes it more clearly: “The company generates operating profits. The financial costs are what lead it to make losses,” he explains. Tigo still has one last resource to exhaust. This is the so-called figure of business restructuring, which creates conditions to recover viable companies but in difficulties to meet their payments (the local equivalent of the famous Chapter 11 of the North American law).

An area that, although Milicom has tried to avoid at all costs, today it is not difficult to intuit what will be most likely. “In Colombia and in the world the business has already peaked and its margins are very narrow,” justifies former Minister of Communications Mauricio Vargas. He then adds: “Today a good part of the income is derived from Internet services, both mobile and fiber optics. It is not easy for any company to make future decisions in a situation of little clarity for this type of business.”

Galé Mallol, candidate for the Bogotá Council, and union leader of the communications sector, adds another obstacle for the local market: “Our operators make large investments in dollars, but they charge in pesos and our currency has had many ups and downs in recent months” . These are not good times to incur large debts and the situation seems more complex every day. That is why he regrets that Tigo-UNE has been instrumentalized as a “political workhorse.” And he concludes that, in the face of adversity, it was always a company in search of alternatives: “Its service is the property of 12 million customers who run the risk of being disconnected.”

