From Bayer they affirm that they seek to strengthen day by day efforts to promote a more inclusive and diverse workforce and culture. For this reason, in Argentina and through the Inclusion and Diversity Program, the company generates job opportunities under the premise of three pillars: Gender Parity, Inclusion of people with disabilities and Gender Identity.

“At Bayer we promote these values ​​and thus contribute to building a diverse, dynamic society and, mainly, fairer for all people, providing equal opportunities and thus fostering personal and professional development”, Said Matías Marcantonio, Head of Production at Bayer Southern Cone.

Along these lines, Marcantonio highlighted the impact that the Deschalado program has on personal life and on the families of the community, “empowering women, generating confidence and economic independence, opening opportunities for the construction of their own projects and a better level of life”.

The Women of Deschalado Program launched by Bayer in 2016 began with the incorporation of 27 women in operational tasks at the production plant that the company owns in Rojas, province of Buenos Aires.

Today, after six years of development, the initiative has a total of 194 women in the workforce. Deshilling, one of the first steps in the maize seed production process, consists of remove and remove the husk that covers the ear. The process is carried out using electromechanical machines that deliver the pins without a husk onto a conveyor belt called a sorting table. Selection table operators identify the ears that have not been correctly discarded and those that present quality defects to prevent such defects from advancing in the production process.

“At the María Eugenia plant, within the strategic plan for diversity, the incorporation of women was promoted and the spaces and channels were contemplated so that they can develop professionally until reaching the current situation in which about half of the jobs are held by women “, they comment from the company.

And they add: “The project was started in order to understand and respond to some of the real needs of the local community: to improve the socioeconomic situation of vulnerable families, and the lack of job opportunities for women, who suffered from a high rate of Unemployment. At that time, the gender distribution of temporary workers at the Plant was 100% men, and it was decided to incorporate local women into the work teams. “