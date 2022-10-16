Ras Al Khaimah Hospital announced the launch of an initiative in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to provide free first aid courses to hundreds of security guards across the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, in a move to save the lives of as many lives as possible by providing access to first aid in all places. 100 security personnel were trained during the first phase of the initiative.

The Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection for the Medical Practices and Licensing Sector, Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, said during the press conference held today at Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, that the initiative that was launched is continuing from the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and the initiative will be discussed with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arabian Health Care Group , the parent institution of Ras Al Khaimah Hospital Abdul Aziz Al Zaabi, and with the CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, Reda Siddiqi to expand the initiative to include the whole country for those who work as security men in shopping malls, schools, gathering places and companies.

The CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, Dr. Reda Siddiqi, said that the initiative is the first of its kind in the country and included training 100 security guards during its first phase, as it will cover the entire Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah before transferring its experience to other regions of the country, and the initiative aims to train distributed security guards In workplaces, apartments, villas, schools, marketing centers and industrial companies in batches to include all the targets in the end.

He explained, “We found that security guards represent the common denominator among all facilities spread across the UAE, which makes them the most suitable segment to be the first responders in emergency situations. Accordingly, Ras Al Khaimah Hospital initiated training for them to save the lives of those in need.”

He added that the initiative focuses on providing security personnel with the knowledge, skills and confidence necessary to identify the situation that needs urgent assistance and then prepare them to provide first aid and basic CPR measures until emergency services arrive at the place, as CPR is one of the life-saving measures that can be resorted to when The heart has stopped beating.

He pointed out that according to medical studies, nine out of 10 people who suffer a heart attack outside hospitals lose their lives, noting that cardiopulmonary resuscitation measures can enhance their chances of survival by two or three times.

He stated that statistics indicate that 80% of deaths resulting from injuries can be avoided by providing first aid.

For his part, the Executive Director of Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, Dr. Jean-Marc Jauer, said that emergency response time plays a key role in saving patients’ lives and every second can make a difference, and this highlights the importance of acquiring the right skills, and the life of the injured person may depend on The ability of the first responder to recognize the symptoms of the patient’s health problem and his ability to provide assistance, as it was noted that a minor injury may cause death in the absence of appropriate first aid.

And the Director of Patients Affairs at Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, Susan Aiken, added that first aid is based on basic axes, which are preserving life, preventing the deterioration of the condition and enhancing the possibility of recovery, knowing that adhering to it may contribute significantly to saving the lives of the injured, and continued that the training of security guards is carried out. To adopt the systematic first aid methodology based on the approach of opening the airway, examining breathing, blood circulation (pulse), disability and detecting unseen injuries to assess and treat the patient’s condition.

She pointed out that cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death in the UAE, as a result of changing lifestyle and diet, declining physical activity and adopting an inactive office lifestyle, as well as smoking and alcohol consumption, coinciding with the increase in obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure rates. And cholesterol, all of which may lead to heart disease and heart attacks, as the incidence of heart disease increases among the younger generation, with about half of heart attacks recorded in people who have not exceeded the fifth decade of life. The golden hour” after a heart attack is of great importance for the injured, especially as it can save their lives.

She added that health education to help prevent heart disease, early detection of symptoms of heart attacks, early intervention and rapid access to emergency services and hospitals, plays an essential role in saving people’s lives, and pointed out that security guards will complete the basic life support training course (accredited by the American Institute). for health and safety), which includes both theoretical and practical aspects and tests.

