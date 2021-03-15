The State’s Private Sector Alliance for Disaster Resistant Societies, in cooperation with Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, launched yesterday the first comprehensive program in the country and the Middle East to rehabilitate people with “Covid-19” free of charge, under the supervision of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction. The global importance of rehabilitating and improving the condition of the injured, by raising the health and functional outcomes, facilitating the early discharge from the hospital and reducing the risks of their re-entry.

The Executive Director of Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, Dr. Reda Siddiqui, said during the launch of the “remote” initiative, that the rehabilitation program for those recovering from “Covid-19” is available to all patients from all over the world, and that the hospital is the exclusive provider of the program with the support and sponsorship of the UAE private sector alliance, where The initiative provides an integrated and comprehensive approach to recovery and rehabilitation free of charge for all recovering patients.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Private Sector Alliance, and a senior advisor in the Dubai government, Dr.Mohammed Al-Burai, indicated that the UAE Private Sector Alliance for Disaster Resistant Societies aims to establish safe and stable societies to save lives, and that the alliance is working to provide a solution that helps local and global communities, especially Ras Al Khaimah Hospital has a multidisciplinary team of doctors, nutritionists, psychologists and physiotherapists.

For his part, the Director of the Department of Arab Health and Lifestyle, Professor Adrian Kennedy, said that the rehabilitation program for those recovering from “Covid-19” will be presented online and will evaluate medical details, test results, accompanying symptoms and others, and provide immediate medical advice “remotely” in all areas, Including sports activity, nutrition, diet, stress management and mental health, what contributes to the acceleration of the recovery process for patients.

He explained that the recovered persons can log on to the hospital’s website, to register for the initiative, and undergo an online health examination in order to have access to a medical program dedicated to their health condition, pointing out that the initiative will provide weekly remote seminars, and it will focus on guiding patients in various related issues that They encounter them, and individuals can book personal appointments for free when needed.





