The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, through the City Municipality Center, implemented a recycling initiative under the slogan (Let's Transform It) at Al Bateen Beach, during which it aimed to educate visitors about the importance of the environment and its preservation, and to achieve the principle of sustainability and recycling, in line with the objectives of the Year of Sustainability, in cooperation with the beach operator ( Basateen Company).

The initiative showcased the recycling work that was implemented on the beach in front of school students, which included recycling used tires, using them as benches for visitors, and reusing stones on the beach to make chairs, etc.

The municipality explained that this idea comes as part of an attempt to use renewable resources and reduce waste, in addition to organizing activities related to recycling, such as tire dyeing and planting flowers in plastic containers, pointing out that this initiative included several aspects and goals, including “promoting environmental awareness and encouraging… Children to actively participate in recycling and environmental preservation processes.”