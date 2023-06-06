Yesterday, the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi and ADNOC Distribution announced a new recycling initiative that includes providing advanced plastic water bottle retrieval machines (RVM) at the company’s service stations, as a first stage.

This announcement coincided with World Environment Day, which falls on the fifth of June, and focuses this year on sustainable solutions to plastic pollution, and to support the sustainability goals in the UAE.

And Abu Dhabi Environment stated, in a statement, that cooperation with ADNOC Distribution supports the implementation of the single-use plastics policy in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which was launched by the Environment Agency in 2020.

She indicated that a number of major retailers support this policy, including Carrefour, Lulu Hypermarket, Abu Dhabi Cooperative Society, Choithrams, Spence, and Waitrose.

partnership

The authority stated that through this partnership with the private sector, a significant reduction in the number of plastic bags consumed by up to 95% was achieved.

She explained that the policy of reducing single-use plastic bags also aims to recover 50% of the 7,500 tons of single-use plastic water bottles in Abu Dhabi.

And she indicated that this will be achieved through the system of retrieving plastic bottles (packages) based on incentives, and providing a smart recovery infrastructure that includes retrieving machines for bottles and smart containers, and other door-to-door collection applications throughout Abu Dhabi.

The authority added that to support the success of the bottle recovery initiative, it worked to involve stakeholders such as major retailers, major attractions, airports, real estate developers, and others. The authority also called on packaging companies affiliated with the private sector to participate in the new initiative.

The “Abu Dhabi Environment” indicated that it is working with “Veolia” through the “RECAPP” initiative to deploy bottle retrieval machines in the main sites that witness great demand from the public, including shopping centers, academic institutions, Abu Dhabi Corniche, and other sites to attract visitors.

rewards

ADNOC Distribution customers can place used plastic containers and aluminum cans in the bottle recovery machines available in appropriate places, in exchange for reward points.

Each machine will automatically tell the public how many bottles have been placed, as well as how much carbon dioxide emissions have been removed as a result of the recycling efforts.

More bottle recovery machines will be available through ADNOC Distribution’s network of retail stations by the end of July.

initiatives

Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said: “We recently announced the remarkable success we have achieved in the first year of banning the use of single-use plastic bags, and in order for this success to continue, we always seek to launch similar initiatives to reduce single-use plastic materials.” in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. She added, “The new initiative aims to recover single-use plastic bottles,” noting that “every single-use plastic bottle needs 450 years to completely decompose.” She stated that «the authority is working with many institutions to increase the quantities of bottles that are collected and ensure their recycling», pointing out that «the authority will provide, starting from this month, the infrastructure necessary to retrieve the bottles in partnership with the main stakeholders, to achieve our goal of recycling more than one million packages. Plastic water used once a day.

“Together Towards Zero”

The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi stated that the new initiative comes within the framework of the community awareness campaign launched by the authority, entitled “Together Towards Zero”, and aims to encourage Abu Dhabi residents to use more sustainable environmental alternatives, to reduce dependence on one-time materials, and to ensure that less waste is generated. waste, as well as reducing emissions, ensuring that biodiversity is not harmed.