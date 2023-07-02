The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer) and the Municipal Presence Center launched the “My City is Sustainable” initiative, with the aim of enhancing public awareness among community members on how to properly dispose of waste, by allocating Sunday and Wednesday of each week over a period of two months, to collect and transport large-sized waste and green waste. In the cities of Khalifa and Mohammed bin Zayed.

Tadweer confirmed that the launch of the “My Sustainable City” initiative is in line with the company’s objectives aimed at promoting effective and sound waste management, as well as strengthening Abu Dhabi’s global position as a sustainable city, by launching initiatives that support efforts to achieve the goals of the circular economy and build a more sustainable future. He pointed out that the initiative comes within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Program.

And she stressed that “My City is Sustainable” will enhance community awareness of the best environmental practices for the proper and safe disposal of green waste, to encourage society to contribute to providing a safe and sustainable environment, while preserving the general appearance of the emirate, in addition to adopting sound environmental behaviors that drive sustainable development, which This is consistent with the status that Abu Dhabi has achieved in this field.

The initiative includes educating the community through text messages, spreading awareness through social media, and educating the community on how to properly remove waste and waste, to achieve the highest levels of public hygiene, and to promote sound practices in the transportation and removal of waste.

It is worth noting that Tadweer succeeded in recycling more than 967 thousand tons of waste during the first quarter of this year.