The Ministry of Health and Community Protection, in coordination and cooperation with the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, launched a new community initiative by printing guidelines and instructions for using medicines in Braille language for the blind, through stickers on medicine boxes, so that the blind can read the instructions for using medicines in an understandable manner without the need. for help. The initiative comes within the framework of the UAE government’s directions to promote and consolidate the rights of people of determination, and to provide all appropriate services to support their capabilities.

The initiative aims to make it easier for people of determination from the blind group, and to protect their health from the wrong use of medicines, whether in terms of the quality of the drug, or the dose registered on the prescription, by distributing labels on the most commonly used medicines.





