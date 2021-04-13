Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi Police, in coordination and cooperation with Talabat and the Integrated Transport Center – Abu Dhabi, launched the “Patrol Orders” initiative to promote a safe traffic culture for “delivery” drivers, with 20 drivers from the company in the first phase, following up on the employees ’commitment to safe driving on roads in The Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and administratively violating them in the event of their non-compliance.

Brigadier Muhammad Dahi Al-Hamiri, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, stated that the initiative aims to educate drivers of requests to adhere to the speeds prescribed on external and internal roads, to inform them of the dangers of speed that lead to traffic accidents, and to strengthen cooperation with police and traffic patrols to reduce them.

He referred to the implementation of the first phase of the initiative in various parts of Abu Dhabi, provided that the future stages include expanding its scope to Dubai and the rest of the emirates, and reflects the pioneering role of the Emirates and its forward-looking vision in achieving more prosperity and innovation in various fields.

He stressed Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in instilling traffic culture in the hearts of drivers and delivery drivers to provide a safe and secure traffic environment, make roads safer, enhance cooperation and exchange experiences, establish strategic partnerships, and coordinate with the concerned authorities regarding adherence to traffic and traffic laws and regulations, and limit the causes that lead to traffic accidents. .

Colonel Ahmed Khadim Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director of the Abu Dhabi Traffic Department at the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, urged “Talabat” drivers to drive carefully and reduce speed, leave a sufficient safety distance and pay attention and not be distracted from the road, or increase the speed at intersections to perceive the green signal, which leads to overtaking it and colliding with vehicles Crossing from other directions, and following safe driving in order to preserve the safety of everyone.