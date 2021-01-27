Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City implemented an initiative to clean up wild park sites in the areas of Al Faih, Al Wathba Lake, and Al Khatim, in cooperation with the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Center for Waste Management (Tadweer), and with the participation of a group of students and volunteers, with the aim of educating the public about the importance of not throwing waste in public places And wild parks, to preserve the clean, healthy environment that Abu Dhabi enjoys, and to prevent contamination with waste thrown by some violators of the regulations.

The campaign included the cleaning of some waste in a number of places by the strategic partner Abu Dhabi Center for Waste Management (Tadweer) and volunteers. The waste was disposed of in an optimal manner in order to preserve the environment and the health of community members.