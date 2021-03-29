December 2019 was a special month for Reisy Saldivia. This date was the moment when he first opened the doors of his new business, a center for hands, feet, eyebrows and various beauty treatments that continues despite the current situation. Its opening was not the result of one day, but was the result of intense work in which Reisy was not alone. To make it happen, this young woman had the support of the ‘Incorpora’ program, an initiative promoted at the national level by the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation that is implemented in Murcia through ten entities that work in a network: Fundown; Cepaim; Caritas; Jesus Abandoned; Famdif-Cocemfe; Collective Parenthesis; Gypsy Secretariat; Columbares; Ceom and Cocemfe Cartagena.

The program, which last year served 2,058 people in the Community, is an initiative that has been carried out in this territory for 14 years and whose aim is to «help the groups with which the ten entities work, who are vulnerable , to find a job. This is the objective with which it was born and with which we continue to work more now, as circumstances make the presence of these programs more necessary “, highlights the coordinator of the network, José Ros. To bring it to fruition, ‘Incorpora’ of the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation includes three lines of action: job placement, training and self-employment.

Through intermediation, these entities act as a “bridge between the companies in the Region that have personnel needs and the beneficiaries of ‘Incorpora'”, highlights Ros. In this sense, they dedicate great efforts to establishing communication networks in which “we not only limit ourselves to finding work, but then we are behind that insertion to guarantee that it meets the expectations of both the employer and the beneficiary.” Thus, the relationship created fulfills a double objective: «On the one hand, they find a network of professionals who are going to cover their personnel needs as efficiently as possible and, at the same time, that has added value, because you are collaborating with a series of groups that have difficulty accessing a job “, he emphasizes.

In the field of education, the program has three entities that, in addition to intermediation, are training points. Thus, Cepaim, Cáritas and Jesús Abandonado analyze the labor market to offer training in those areas most in demand and establish relationships with companies in those sectors, with which they manage adapted learning in which they participate in the development of the curriculum.

This innovative aspect of ‘Incorpora’ by the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation was something that the technicians detected when speaking with the companies, “who often do not find qualified personnel. If they foresee that they are going to have a hiring need, we do an on-demand training of that company, we discuss the contents with them and we even give them the possibility that the students do internships in their own facilities. In this way, they can see that they have been well trained and that they are adapted to the characteristics of that job offer ”.

The last line of the program and one of the most important is self-employment. Through this service, developed in Murcia by Famdif-Cocemfe, hundreds of people like Raisy Saldivia have been able to make their dream come true. “I have worked in several businesses and I was not convinced how to treat staff or manage productivity. There came a point where I decided to be my own boss ”, sums up the young woman. This idea became even more persistent in her when a friend of her mother, who lived in Zaragoza, recommended ‘Incorpora’ to develop her business idea. After contacting the program in Aragon, the professionals referred her to Murcia, where her path joined that of Andrés Giménez, the initiative’s self-employment technician.

Promotion of self-employment



Through this service, professionals like Giménez help users to “give shape to that idea they have, also analyzing whether it is technically and economically feasible,” the technician highlights. At first, most people only have a “very initial vision”, so their job is “to help them through the whole process, from trying to define it, research the competition and analyze the market in which they are going to work. position, until you see what economic resources they have, know their financial situation or review their product, who is it aimed at and if it can innovate ».

In spite of everything, one of the main problems when it comes to entrepreneurship is money. To also cover this area, the program has an agreement with Microbank, a microcredit and social financing bank within Caixabank that, after an exhaustive analysis of the idea, can give these dreamers the opportunity to finally open, the doors of your new life.

A new opportunity



With the support of ‘Incorpora’ and financing from Microbank, Reisy Saldivia was one of those lucky ones who went from employee to employer. In just one year, this fledgling company has shown its strength by facing the situation derived from the coronavirus, a difficult time that it managed to save thanks to “the foresight we had, not because of the coronavirus, but to endure the first months of a business », Highlights the young woman.

His good work has allowed him to begin to consolidate a fixed clientele that values ​​the service he provides and that has allowed the business to position itself in its sector in just one year. This promotion is not something that has calmed Saldivia’s entrepreneurial character, which continues to “work hard, always thinking about what I can do to improve, what else I can invest in to make the business known. My goal with this center is to have at least three workers who always have their day with clients “, he emphasizes.

The case of this company is one of many successes that has its origin in ‘Incorpora’ of the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation. Observing how users meet their objectives is, for Andrés Giménez, a “very satisfactory” experience and that is, in some way, the result of the networking of the ten entities that make up the program, an aspect that this professional considers innovative. “That the program is a work whose origin is that ten social entities from different groups, with different ways of working, form a group, come together and help solve the situation of people with vulnerability is not common”, an idea shared by José Ros: «Last year we grew more than 4% compared to 2019. Networking, joining forces and rowing in the same direction always adds up».