Defeat, victory, defeat and defeat. Such is the January sequence Espanyol, yes, in case only LaLiga is counted –with the Copa del Rey, another defeat would be added, suffered against Osasuna (0-2) in the round of 16–. Las Palmas (1-0), Girona (1-0) and Rayo Vallecano (2-3) have dismounted from the leadership a parakeet that continues to rise directly thanks to their only victory, against Castellón (2-0). Is he second worst start of the year in the Cornellà era. And a February with curves, but with the obligation to overcome.

Only in 2016, with a devastating background at the orders of Constantin Galca, Espanyol reaped a worse January, with two points out of 15 and defeats like 6-0 against Real Madrid. But in First, of course. The current three points out of 12 at stake are equaled, however, by Joan Francesc Ferrer ‘Rubi’ team, which in 2019 was going through its particular undercut of results, which made it fear for the decline but that it straightened up to access Europe. Even last season In the debut of Abelardo Fernández, the numbers accompanied in the month of January, with five points out of nine, no defeats and meritorious results such as 2-2 against Barcelona or 1-2 in Vila-Real.

February must necessarily be better for a Espanyol who has no choice but to win again regularly. But it will not be easy. It will start by visiting, next Monday, a Lugo who is in eleventh place but is six points away from the promotion promotion, which he longs for, and that has become extraordinarily strong in the Anxo Carro.

Then on Sunday the 14th, Mallorca awaits you, in the match between those who for now are first and second classified. Receive the following week at Sabadell, struggling to save itself. And he closes the month in El Molinón, against Sporting, right now sixth to eight points of the parrots. Three games of four at home. But no excuse for direct promotion.