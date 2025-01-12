Technological advances of the 21st century open the doors to endless scientific discoveries that are often completely unexpected. Cancer, which In Spain it claims more than 100,000 lives annuallyis one of the most important scientific targets. Japanese researchers have revealed that a substance in children’s glue works as promoter of antitumor drugs.

A team from the University of Tokyo focused on oncology research is responsible for this recent finding. The substance in question is called polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), common ingredient in children’s glue. When combined with a boron-containing compound, D-BPA, have proven how improved the effects of a type of radiotherapy if they compared it with the results of other medications.

Specifically, PVA made the drug more selective toward tumor cells and prolonged drug retention, thus helping to prevent healthy cells from unnecessary radiation damage. This has been proven for the treatment of head and neck cancers with two encouraging circumstances: cases of advanced tumors that are more difficult to treat.

It is a type of tumor that In Spain, more than 10,000 new cases are diagnosed annuallyaccording to data from the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), being the sixth most common cancer in our country.

Approved for head and neck cancer

To reach this advance, the Tokyo team has had a favorable context for its research since Japan has been the first country to approve boron neutron capture therapy (BNCT) in cancer radiotherapy treatment. The BNCT is the complement to the PVA, which improves advances that have been confirmed in the Japanese country since 2020: boron acts selectively against tumor cells.

The research team points out a handicap with respect to the discovery: low energy neutrons They are quite weak and that means that their use is only recommended for the moment to certain areas of the body. In fact, right now are approved for head and neck cancers, since they are tumors that are closer to the surface.

Looking for low cost therapy

In the spirit of this team it has also been to find a therapy that is not so high cost as usually happens with the research of complex molecular combinations to eradicate cancer. “We set out to develop a drug with a simple structure and a high functionality at low cost”, says Takahiro Nomoto, participant in the discovery. At the same time they indicate that they expect extend trials to other difficult cancer types.

References

EurekAlert (2024, December 3). Gluing treatment for cancer. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1066532

Do you want to receive the best content to take care of your health and feel good? Sign up for our new newsletter for free.