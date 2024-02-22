Head of OVA Kiper: a fire occurred at an infrastructure facility in Odessa

A fire occurred at an infrastructure facility in Odessa. About it reported head of the regional military administration Oleg Kiper on Telegram.

He said that there are victims, their exact number is still unknown. Kiper added that emergency services arrived at the scene.

Previously it was reported about powerful explosions in Odessa. The city had an air defense system.