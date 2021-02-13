The Punitive Institutions of Dubai Police witnessed an influential humanitarian situation in which tears of joy and pride were mixed up on the part of an inmate in the Central Prison. The administration allowed him to participate via video teleconference in his daughter’s graduation ceremony from the university, as part of the Dubai Police General Command’s keenness to make community members happy Their classes.

The Director of the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, Brigadier Ali Muhammad Al-Shamali, said that the inmate’s daughter, a “university student”, had submitted a request to the penal and correctional institutions to allow her father to view the proceedings of her graduation from a distance, and to share her joy during the simple ceremony organized by the university, taking into account the precautionary conditions for combating the Coronavirus (Covid) 19 “.

He added that the administration was keen to fulfill the student’s request to make her happy on the day of her graduation, which comes after years of study and fatigue, in addition to its keenness to make her father happy by watching his daughter graduate and talking to her directly.

He referred to the provision of a direct video communication service between the inmate and his daughter, and the father witnessed the occasion from his daughter’s preparations for the ceremony until her receipt of the certificate in a family atmosphere filled with happiness, joy, tears of joy and pride, pointing out that the father and his daughter expressed their appreciation for the position of Dubai Police and the price of allowing them to be together during these The important moments of each other’s lives.





