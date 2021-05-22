Shaaban Bilal (Cairo) mourned the Egyptian journalist Rami Radwan, the late artist Samir Ghanem, stressing that the comedian is the elixir of laughter and a treasure of happiness that has not and will not be exhausted.

An influential comment from Donia Samir Ghanem’s husband

Radwan, who is the husband of the artist, Donia Samir Ghanem, said, through his official Facebook account, that this great man made joy and sadness did not know a way for him even on the day of his departure, adding, “A funeral was a majestic procession for a king who marched to paradise, God willing.”

Radwan showed some of the characters presented by the late artist over decades, headed by “Samoura, Fatuta, Mizu and Masoudi” and others, noting that some liked a character more than others, but all the characters captured the hearts of generations, and that “the labels of each character are engraved in our minds and braided.” In Hazarana. “

He concluded: “You will be sad to us, despite my confidence that you will come with us every second with your joyful spirit, your beautiful biography, your white heart, and your mouthpieces on which we build our words and with them, Samir Ghanem is the elixir of laughter and the treasure of happiness that will never be exhausted.”

It is noteworthy that the Egyptian artist Samir Ghanem, born in 1937, graduated from the Faculty of Agriculture, Alexandria University, and then met with George Sidhum and Guest Ahmed, and together they formed a trio of theater lights who shone through the famous comic sketches, then the three presented a number of successful films and plays, The death of the guest Ahmed, along with George Sidhoum, performed several plays.

In the eighties of the twentieth century, his star shone in the sky of Fawazir Ramadan, which he presented for several years, in addition to a large number of prominent cinematic, television and theatrical works.