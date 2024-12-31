London’s high society is in revolt this Tuesday, after the London Metropolitan Police has reported the theft of jewels carried out in the luxurious neighborhood of Primrose Hill, northwest of London, worth 10.4 million pounds (more than 12 million euros).

According to the Police, the accident occurred in the family mansion of the influencer and art collector Shafira Huangwhich has offered a reward of 1.5 million pounds (1.8 million euros) to catch the thief and recover all the stolen items.

According to the agents, in addition to financial compensation of 500,000 pounds (605,000 euros) in exchange for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the theft, the owners of the jewelry would have offered 10% of the value of any of the pieces that are recovered.

A loot of many carats

The London Metropolitan Police has released images of several of the stolen pieces, including a 10.73-carat Graff diamond ring and two De Beers butterfly-shaped diamond rings.

In the loot, they also stole a ring Hermes of 3.03 carats, an aquamarine ring and a “Niloticud Lumiere” necklace by the same designers. According to the Police, a clip of Van Cleef & Arpels with gold, diamonds and sapphires, a ‘Fleur des Mers’ ring with diamonds, sapphires and aquamarines, a diamond, sapphire and platinum necklace/bracelet collection (made in 1978) and a gold, diamond and sapphire necklace.

The detective in charge of the investigation, Paulo Robertsdescribed the theft as a “blatant crime” and assured that many of the pieces are of sentimental value and unique in their design, making them easily identifiable.

A movie theft

According to investigation sources, the incident occurred during the afternoon of last December 7 in the Primrose Hill neighborhoodnorthwest of London, when the intruder entered the home through a second-floor window while its owners were away.

The suspect, according to data provided by the Metropolitan Police, is a white male between 20 and 30 years oldof medium build, who was wearing “a dark sweatshirt, cargo pants and a gray baseball cap” and covered his face during the robbery.

Among the stolen items are Hermes and Crocodile Kelly bags, as well as £10.4 million worth of custom-made jewelery such as diamond rings and earrings, sapphire necklaces and gold and emerald bracelets, among others.

According to local media, the stolen jewelry belongs to the billionaire art collector