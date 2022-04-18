The dramatic news published by Cristiano Ronaldo on social media: one of the twins, the boy, is dead. The words of the footballer

A tragic news arrived in the last hours. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have lost one of the twins.

Credit: cristiano – Instagram

To give the sad announcement is the Portuguese champion himself through a post published on his official Instagram account.

The heartbreaking words of Cristiano Ronaldo

It is with our deepest sadness that we must announce that our baby is dead. It is the greatest pain any parent can experience. Only the birth of our baby gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness.

We thank Nurse Doctors for all their assistance and support. We are all devastated by this loss and kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby, you are our angel. We will always love you.

The words of Cristiano Ronaldo have left the entire world of the web speechless. Thousands of reactions from the many fans of the football player and his partner Georgina Rodriguez. As well as thousands of comments and hearts that appeared under the post, of people who wanted to leave messages of condolence and closeness for the couple.

The footballer is already the father of four children

The Portuguese footballer is already a father of 4 children and last fall he and the beautiful model announced he was expecting twins, a boy and a girl. The whole family had made the beautiful announcement with a very sweet video. Alana Martina, Cristiano Jr. and Eva and Mateo had blown balloons.

Still no details on how this happened.

CR7’s post went viral in a short time. Two parents, ready to hug their twins, found themselves facing a moment of joy and pain. The loss of a son and the birth of a daughter. There is a lot of closeness and solidarity from the entire world of the web.