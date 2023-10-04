Long applause, honks and banners at the funeral of Mister Pella Pazzo: Lorenzo Della Femine was struck down by an illness

A huge crowd was present last night to say their final farewell to Lorenzo Della Femine, the famous tiktoker from Campania, who became known by the nickname Mister Pella Pazzo. The social media star lost his life at just 40 years old, following a cardiac arrest which struck him while he was hospitalized in a clinic in Acerra, in the province of Naples.

From the suburbs of Naples and Campania he had arrived at success, recounting episodes of normal life on their social profiles. Soon becoming a star of those social networks.

Mister Pella Pazzo, as he decided to call himself on the various platforms, had gathered almost two million followers and carried out his activity as a content creator especially on Tik Tok.

A few days ago, from Casalnuovo, a municipality in the Neapolitan area where he lived, he was taken to Acerra Flower Clinic due to an illness that had struck him.

The checks and treatments, however, did not prevent a few days later, on Monday afternoon, a new illness took him away. The cause of death would be cardiocirculatory arrest, but what caused it is still unknown.

The people’s embrace of Lorenzo Della Femine

The news of the web star’s death spread in a very short time and many immediately wanted to show theirs ache and the nearness to the family.

Hundreds, on board cars or scooters, had already reached it on Monday evening home by Lorenzo Della Femine and the clinic of Acerra where he had recently died.

As many, or perhaps more, showed up yesterday evening in the church of Maria Santissima Annunziata in Licignano in Casalnuovowhere the funeral rite began at 7.30pm.

A moved crowd attended the funeral from the square in front of the church, welcoming the coffin with applause, honks and banners. One read: “Love each other as much as you can, life can take everything away from you in an instant.”

Yesterday too, as well as Monday, the intervention of the police was necessary ensure public order. In no case, however, did any problems arise.

Mister Pella Pazzo leaves his many fans in the deepest pain, but most of all his wife Susy and his three small children.