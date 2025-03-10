«After careful reflection, Dani and I have decided to take separate paths. As you can imagine, this decision has not been easy, but we both believe it is the best step for us ». Thus begins the shared statement through social networks written by Marc-André Ter Stegen (32 years) to announce your separation from Daniela Jehle (36). «Our approach is to do our best for our children, making sure they continue to have a love and stable environment. We continue to work together as parents and to treat each other with respect and appreciation, as we have always done. During this personal moment, we ask for understanding and respect for our privacy, especially that of our children, ”says the goalkeeper and current Captain of FC Barcelona, ​​making it clear that right now his priority is the well -being of his family.

His love story began in Germany in 2012, when he was part of the staff of Borussia Monchengladbach. Two years later, the German athlete and the architect decided to take another step in their relationship and move to live together in Barcelona when he signed for what would be his new team. In 2016 the couple sealed their love with two weddings: the first one by civil, in a very discreet ceremony in Sitges and a couple of months later, after winning the Confederations Cup with the German national team, with a religious ceremony in style with their family and friends in a romantic celebration in style in the Italian region of Tuscany.

In December 2019, Ter Stegen and Daniela became parents for the first time. When they welcomed their first child in common, Ben. “The day of his birth has become one of the most important of our lives,” they said then. His second son, Tom, was born in February 2024, “a gift for our family.”

A few days ago, the radio broadcaster Juliana Canet He affirmed in ‘Catalunya Radio’, that for two months, the Barcelona player lives alone in a hotel in the Catalan capital and all rumors point out that this separation is due to an infidelity committed by his wife. A rumor that has been confirmed by the journalist Lorena Vázquez In ‘El Periódico’, who says that “Daniela Ter Stegen has been lined up with her personal coach.” Apparently, the architect went regularly with her friend, also the Barça Wag Anna Lewandowska (Polish footballer woman Robert Lewandowski), to a gym located on Balmes Street in Barcelona. There they have been seen teaching with a series of personal trainers, especially two of Latin American origin.









Thus, the player would have abandoned his mansion in Castelldefels to settle at the former Princess Sofía Hotel, currently called Grand Hyatt, one of the closest to Camp Nou.