Doctor of the Medical Center “Leader of Medicine” and infectious disease specialist Yevgeny Timakov warned about the dangers of taking antihistamines before vaccination. He stated this on the air of the Vesti FM radio station, his words are quoted by Gazeta.Ru.

According to the expert, in the event of an allergic reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine, such drugs can hide the signs of anaphylactic shock. Simakov also added that their use is extremely undesirable, the exception is only in case of confirmed allergic diseases.

“New scientific data show that antihistamines, especially for coronavirus infections, are not indicated,” the specialist said.

Earlier in June, the chief physician of Invitro-Siberia, infectious disease specialist Andrei Pozdnyakov, told why you can get infected with the coronavirus despite being vaccinated. He stated that due to individual characteristics of the body, some people do not respond to the vaccine as expected. “The standard dosage for them may be insufficient or, conversely, excessive,” he stressed.