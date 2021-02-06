Moscow frosts can drive people to shopping centers and cafes, which in turn can cause an increase in the incidence of COVID-19. This was warned by the infectious disease doctor Nikolai Malyshev, reports RIA News…

“People will be crowded and, accordingly, they can become more infected. Because it goes from person to person. Very little remains in the air. Basically, these are people-to-people contacts, ”explained Malyshev.

He also noted that on frosty days, people will walk less on the streets, which will make it easier to keep their distance. The infectious disease specialist also urged not to forget about personal protective equipment.

Earlier, Malyshev noted that it would be possible to remove a significant part of the restrictions due to coronavirus by the beginning of the second half of 2021 or by the beginning of summer. According to him, by this time “we will recruit the necessary 60-70 percent of the vaccinated and those who have been ill and have antibodies.”